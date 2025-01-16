The Caja Rural Group has closed the 2024 financial year with an increase of 1,770 million euros in its assets in investment funds, reaching 9,840 million euros. This 22% growth far exceeds the market average, which, according to Inverco data, stood at 14.3%.

According to the entity, these results reinforce Caja Rural’s leadership in the sector and consolidate its manager, Gescooperativo, as a key player in the investment field.

Among the entity’s most outstanding products are the Rural Mixed International Fund 25, which obtained an annual return of 9.81%, and the Rural Tecnológico, with a spectacular performance of 36.56%. Both funds, recognized for their stability and profitability, invest mainly in equity securities of large technology companies in OECD countries. Priority sectors include telecommunications, internet, biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, although up to 25% of their portfolios may include securities from other sectors.

These funds have established themselves as references in their respective categories, standing out for its low level of volatility and management that combines risk exposure with balanced investment strategies.

Strategy based on diversification and risk control

Gescooperativo has developed a strategy focused on the diversification of its portfolios, combining investments in variable income with fixed income, both public and private, with special emphasis on short-term instruments in the euro zone. This balanced management policy has allowed approximately 68% of its funds exceed profitability standards and control of risks established by the market.

Caja Rural reaffirms its commitment to investors by offering a wide range of financial products designed to satisfy the needs of its clients, adapting to an economic environment characterized by volatility. The entity has implemented innovative strategies that not only meet, but consistently exceed, market benchmarks, thus ensuring long-term trust and security.

Furthermore, Caja Rural is committed to economic and social development in the regions where it operates, promoting financial inclusion, supporting small and medium entrepreneurss, and promoting sustainable projects. These initiatives not only contribute to economic growth, but also strengthen the social fabric and consolidate the entity’s customer base.

In a global context marked by uncertainty, Caja Rural positions itself as a reliable ally for its investors, standing out for its vision of the future and its ability to anticipate market needs. Thanks to its solid strategy and its focus on continuous improvement, the entity has proven to be a benchmark in the financial sector, offering solutions that generate value, sustainability and security for its clients, the entity points out.