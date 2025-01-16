Maximum voltage between Risto Mejide and Irene Montero in ‘Everything is a lie‘ (Four). The presenter had invited the Podemos MEP to participate live to share her position in relation to the two complaints filed by Daniel Esteve, head of Detachmentagainst him for calling him “Nazi.” Montero has shown herself to be very predisposed at first and has begun to refer to what she considers to be “evidence that he is a Nazi, a neo-Nazi, and that groups of this type should not be allowed.”

They had barely been talking for a few minutes, with Risto on the set and her in a remote connection, when what would detonate this face-to-face came onto the scene, the bomb that exploded what seemed to be a conversation, a you to you that has ended detonating And what was it that ended up causing this to explode into the air? A person, a journalist, “a companion”, as Mejide would repeat on numerous occasions: Ana Rosa Quintana.

And Irene Montero has stated that the communicator and producer of ‘AfternoonAR‘He has real estate businesses and that is why he “uses his space as a platform to give visibility to speeches like this person’s that are very dangerous for society.” Risto wanted to stop Montero’s feet but she seemed to be unable to focus her attention, he continued referring to Quintana until the ‘TEM’ presenter ended up telling her: “Let’s see, Irene, do you want to talk about the lawsuit?” Daniel Esteve? Because this has nothing to do with that.

Confrontation between Risto and Irene Montero

She responded loud and clear and told him that “of course it is related, because this lady has real estate businesses and it is in her best interest to point out that the housing problem is occupancy, when that is not the case.” Mejide He has returned the ball, answering that if he has problems “with Ana Rosa, then go to court.” “I don’t have a problem with her as such, but rather with all the people who speculate with housing and who allow these platforms, who use their programs as platforms,” ​​Irene Montero insisted again.









It is here that the conversation has ended in confrontation, she has seemed offended, saying that she did not understand that “you have to treat me with that condescension” and he has ended by telling her that on his program “there are no rallies.” The definitive one on her part? «I don’t give rallies. Thank you and good afternoon. And him? Risto, a posteriori, already with Irene Montero disconnected and when it seemed that everything had calmed down, he seriously addressed the cameras to finish handing down the sentence and launch a kind of ‘threat’ to the Podemos MEP, who we do not know if she will return to sit at the table of ‘Everything is Lie’: «We have always spoken here with total freedom and I am going to continue like this. What I am not going to allow is for this to become a private battering ram, as if this were their headquarters, which is why they have it.