The best city in the world is an American one, according to Time Out: which one?

Magazine Time Out released its list of the 10 best cities in the world in 2024 and number one is in the United States. This city has it all: a vibrant nightlife, a spectacular cultural scene, historic spaces, wide green areas, gastronomy, fashion and a diverse population… It's New York!

To define the 10 cities that are part of the ranking, Time Out surveyed nearly 20,000 inhabitants of different cities around the world, as well as its network of journalists, editors and editors. Among the factors to consider when including a destination in the list of the best cities in the world, The editors took into account its gastronomy, architecture and cultural events.

The Big Apple heads the list of the best cities of the year, made by the magazine specialized in travel and cultural activities. “New York was also the city in which most urbanites from other cities would love to live. 15 percent of all respondents globally said they would move therewithout thinking twice: proof that it is still the 'capital of the world,'” the publication indicates.

Along with New York, there are nine other global cities that make up the 2024 ranking, which aims to inspire travelers, while offering a snapshot of the global urban landscape. In the case of the Big Apple, the editors highlight that it tops the list “both for the quality of life of its inhabitants and for its global attractiveness for visitors.”

The list of the 10 best cities in the world in 2024



After surveying thousands of people, considering the opinion of its team of expert editors and considering elements such as cultural life, tourist attractions and gastronomy, These are the 10 best cities in the world, according to Time Out: