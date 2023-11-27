The railway section between Madrid’s Atocha train station and the Recoletos stop remains closed this Monday while work is being done to resolve the incident that occurred on Sunday when an Intercity train derailed, which is why Renfe has announced that the Madrid Cercanías service will be closed. is lending late. Renfe sources have reported that the cut affects the Cercanías lines C-1, C-2, C-7, C-9 and C-10 and medium and long distance trains that use that section, so This Monday recommends travelers use alternative means of transportation.

Trains from Pasillo Verde, Airport and Príncipe Pío are affected, which begin and end service in Atocha, Nuevos Ministerios and Pitis respectively. Furthermore, between Atocha and Nuevos Ministerios the frequency of trains is every 15 minutes. And finally, the breakdown affects medium and long distance trains originating or ending in Alcázar de San Juan, Jaén, Almería or Extremadura, for which Renfe has established an alternative transport service.

Trains to Almería, Jaén or Extremadura leave from Chamartín and travel along an alternative route, called contour, towards Villaverde Bajo. There, they wait for travelers who originated in Atocha, who leave on Cercanías to Villaverde Bajo, where they transfer to the train to their destination. Travelers with origin in Almería, Jaén, Alcázar de San Juan and Extremadura they reach Aranjuez or Leganés, respectively, and there they change to Cercanías trains towards Atocha.

The circulation between Atocha and Recoletos was interrupted this Sunday by the departure of several sections of an Intercity train that was making the Almería-Madrid route, which forced the evacuation of 37 people traveling inside. The train started at very low speed at the Atocha station and, after a few meters, several sections left the track, after which the passengers were evacuated at the same station, without any of them suffering personal injuries.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.