Elon Musk in Israel today. The ‘X’ and Tesla tycoon will see Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog. “It is ”necessary to take action to combat growing anti-Semitism online,” the Israeli president will tell Musk according to what Herzog’s office announced, explaining that the two will meet in Jerusalem.

The Canadian-American billionaire announced in recent days that his company will send all money made from advertising and subscriptions associated with the war in Gaza to hospitals in Israel and the Red Cross and Red Crescent in Gaza.

Musk has come under fire in recent days for praising a post containing anti-Semitic rhetoric, even drawing a rebuke from the White House.