The Arab Youth Center organized a forum that brought together a student delegation from the most prominent Chinese universities and institutes and participants in the Young Arab Leadership Training Programme, along with a number of experts from the United Nations.

The delegation was briefed on the projects and work strategy of the Arab Youth Center, which focuses on promoting positive citizenship, instilling a sense of active citizenship among Arab youth in their communities, strengthening their connection to their Arabic language and identity, developing the youth work sector in the Arab region, and increasing awareness of their responsibilities towards their future and their countries, in addition to learning about their viewpoints. Arab youth from the center’s perspective.

The visiting delegation learned about the young leadership training program presented by the center’s knowledge partner, the “Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programme,” which aims to train promising talents in the diplomatic relations sector, enhance the Arab diplomatic presence, and achieve effective Arab participation in the most important global dialogues and forums.

The forum touched on the outcomes of the “Arab Youth Priorities” questionnaire, comparing them to the priorities of Chinese youth, in several areas, including education, health, environment, security, technology, arts and sports, personality and self-development, income and job opportunities, community participation and infrastructure.

The questionnaire is considered the first study of its kind in the Arab world, which was launched by the Center and in which about 6,800 young men and women from various Arab countries participated. It targeted young people aged between 15-35, with the aim of identifying the most prominent issues that concern Arab youth now and in the future.

The forum included a dialogue session, during which members of the visiting delegation learned about the initiatives and programs offered by the center aimed at empowering young people with skills and tools that enhance their competitive capabilities and leadership potential in various fields.

The visiting delegation took an introductory tour of the center’s facilities, halls, and various activities, in addition to learning about its various initiatives, the programs that have been worked on over the past years, and the future plans that the center aspires to achieve.