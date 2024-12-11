Good news day. The first ones finally arrive, and juicy ones, previews about the Apple Watch Ultra 3the new generation of smartwatch top of the range from the Californian company. The version that is expected to be presented in autumn 2025 promises to be improved in more than one aspect, since it will bring satellite connection to allow communication even in the absence of Wi-Fi or cellular networkswill endure the 5G modem and will also bring on board the long-awaited blood pressure monitoring.

The first reliable information about the Apple Watch Ultra 3 proceeds from the latest edition of the “Power On” newsletter Bloombergwhich is signed by Mark Gurman, and focuses above all on the hardware of the future version of the famous wearables high-end. The target audience will continue to be demanding users who want to strap a device resistant to outdoor life and its many potential dangers. People who hike far from population centers or who dive to great depths will especially benefit.

Messages from space

It is therefore not surprising that two of the three innovations refer to new superpowers for the watch, which on the one hand will be able connect to 5G networks where they are available to offer higher speed and lower latency, and on the other hand, it will provide satellite communication in case of emergency. As already seen on iPhones, it will be possible to connect to instruments in orbit to send messages from space.

If the policy adopted by Apple so far is confirmed, we can expect free use of the function during the first two years, which will smile even to those who work in remote areas and seek more security in case of emergency.

A 24-hour monitor

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 can also control blood pressure sending alarm messages in case something is out of the ordinary, such as if possible hypertension is detected. This way, systolic and diastolic values ​​will not be measured, but you will have a sentinel ready on your wrist. On the other hand, the commercial debut of a system capable of controlling blood glucose levels non-invasively, which could be the next big innovation, seems distant for the moment.

Article originally published in WIRED Italy. Adapted by Mauricio Serfatty Godoy.