A man accused of recording and sexually assaulting to the minor daughters of two romantic partners between 2007 and 2021 has recognized the facts and has been sentenced by the Alicante Court to 12 years and one month in prison.

The Prosecutor’s Office initially requested a sentence of 49 years in prisonwhich has been reduced by the agreement with the defense and the private accusations, after the mitigating circumstance of undue delays has been applied due to the time that has passed since the sexual assaults and recordings were recorded.

Furthermore, it has also been applied damage repair mitigationto the extent that the defendant had deposited a first amount of 2,000 euros to compensate for possible compensation for civil liability. Finally, the accused has also expressed his repentance and has asked for forgivenessby making use of the right to the last word during the hearing after assuming responsibility for the crimes.

The Third Section court that was prosecuting the case has not considered necessary the practice of planned test and, in view of the recognition by the accused, has issued a conviction in voice.

The private accusations have anticipated their intention to request their execution “immediately” so that the prisoner’s entry into prison is ordered at the time the sentence is formulated in writing, according to the lawyer Daniel García, who represented one of the injured minors.

The agreement includes that the defendant maintained a romantic relationship with cohabitation with a woman between 2009 and 2017, a period in which he installed, without the woman’s knowledge or consent, a camera in the bathroom of the home that recorded images of her, her two daughters and anyone who used the bathroom. Years later, in October 2019, started a relationship with another woman whom he also recorded without her knowing while they were having sexual relations.





The public ministry maintained that in this second relationship, in which they also lived in a house in Dénia, the defendant sexually assaulted the two youngest daughters of this couple, who were 7 and 8 years old, whom he subjected to touching while they slept, and sexually assaulted them while recording them.

Likewise, in January 2021 he went to a neighbor’s house who asked him to change a light bulb, which, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, he took advantage of to install a video camera in the sink that captured images of this woman and his daughter while they were using the bathroom.

On March 9, 2021, the defendant’s home was entered and searched, where the agents seized a large amount of pedophile type audiovisual filesafter which six crimes of discovery and disclosure of secrets were attributed to him – four of them continuous -, in addition to two continuous crimes of sexual abuse, one of child pornography and another for possession and distribution of child pornography.