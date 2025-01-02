Ten tricks to make your house always smell clean

A good fragrance in the home accompanies us throughout the day, making the stay more pleasant. In addition to having a good smell in the different areas of our house with different formulas, it is also important to go in depth to the root of the problem of a bad smell with cleaning in those corners that are less visible or taken into account. Here are ten tricks to make the house smell wonderful.

Ventilation

Renewing the air in the most inhabited rooms is a fundamental issue to eliminate bad odors, since it eliminates the feeling of a stuffy environment. So the simplest trick to have a good smell at home is to open the windows of the house every day. Although it is a basic issue to maintain the hygiene of our home, sometimes we forget them.

Vinegar

Although vinegar does not have a particularly pleasant smell, it is an antibacterial substance. Therefore, it allows us to both clean those most difficult corners of the house and absorb bad odors. A good idea is to place a small container filled with vinegar in a place that accumulates bad odors, such as the trash closet.

On the other hand, if what we want to do is a deep cleaning we have to start with the sink since it is the place where food remains and bad odors accumulate. One method to eliminate them is to heat a cup with vinegar, coarse salt and baking soda. Pour it into the sink and let it sit for half an hour before rinsing it with hot water.

Flowers and plants

Flowers and plants provide a delicious and natural smell at home. Both fresh and dried flowers are a good way to have a good fragrance in the home.

In any room of the house you can place a vase with roses, jasmines, gardenias or carnations – whichever best suits your style and the decoration of your home. They can also be put in the bathroom and bedrooms. Is It is important to change the water constantly so that they do not decompose and do not smell rancid.





When it comes to bouquets of dried flowers, it is best to make a center with a potpourri and add a few drops of essence when the aroma is lost.

aromatic bags

To let the fragrances pass through, you have to choose woven fabrics such as linen, fill them and tie them with a string. They are now ready to be placed in drawers and cabinets. There are several options for fillings, such as those made of hay or those filled with thyme, which will also refresh the environment.

Textiles

It is essential to wash home textiles such as blankets, cushion covers and curtains. And do it, although not in every regular cleaning, several times throughout the year. Another important thing is to vacuum the carpets and take them outside to air them out.

In the event that there are some fabrics that cannot be washed, such as a sofa or silk curtains, a formula composed of water, baking soda and an odor eliminator suitable for textiles should be used and sprayed on them.

Quick trick to cover up a bad smell: coffee

Its fragrance is capable of masking bad odors due to its strong aroma. To have a good smell immediately, you can prepare coffee as it will automatically neutralize other odors. Additionally, you can place a container with coffee beans or use the grounds from the last coffee maker since ground coffee has a strong aroma that eliminates the musty smell.





Lemon and fabric softener

A homemade trick to make the house smell good is to take a lemon, make two curz-shaped cuts, place it in a container and add two tablespoons of salt, a splash of alcohol and a capful of fabric softener. The aroma is able to last all day and if you add cloves, it will also scare away mosquitoes.

Lemon has antibacterial properties, in addition to its citrus fragrance, while salt has an absorbent effect and eliminates moisture in the environment. The alcohol allows the aroma to be distributed evenly throughout the house and the fabric softener provides a touch of freshness to have the perfect aroma at home.

lemon peels

Continuing with citrus fruits, another good idea is to boil orange, lemon or lime peels together with cinnamon, cloves and star anise and let the fragrance disperse throughout the home. The mixture can be saved in a bottle to be reused every time you want to scent the environment.

Baking soda

Baking soda is the best ally. Many times the trash can cabinet does not exude the best of smells as sometimes food spills out of the bin or begins to drip. It is important to clean it thoroughly by soaking it in water, dish soap and a splash of vinegar. Additionally, to absorb bad odors you can put a little baking soda at the bottom.

It is also good for cleaning carpets. In that case, baking soda is sprinkled on the carpet, leaving it to act overnight and even for 24 hours. Then it is time to vacuum up the dust that will have already absorbed the bad odors trapped in the dirt particles.

In the case of the dishwasher, when you want to do a more thorough cleaning you can do an empty wash with vinegar and baking soda.

Essential oils





Essential oils can be turned into delicious smells to enjoy at home. They stand out for their variety, such as lavender, mint, patchouli, rosemary or lime.

The extractor hood

When cooking, the smells of food remain in the kitchen. Therefore, you must always have the extractor hood on when cooking. But it is not enough, you must also clean your filters and let them soak in hot water and a splash of dish soap.