Philip II ordered the compilation of the laws for the good government of the Indies





In the history of empires there is nothing equivalent to the set of precepts that were the result and tool of the presence of the Spanish monarchy in the world known as ‘indies laws’.

These constituted, together with the cities, the expression of a modality…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only