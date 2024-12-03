Telefónica has announced a strategic agreement with Apple to offer the California giant’s entire audiovisual catalog on the Movistar+ television platform. The incorporation will take place starting next December 20, with no added surcharge for subscribers who already have the Movistar Ficción package (16 euros per month). Previously, the telecom has already signed similar agreements with Max (former HBO) and SkyShowtime.

Movistar has reported the improvement of its entertainment offer with the incorporation of Apple TV+ in its pay television offer, with direct access from the platform’s own menu. Specifically, From next December 20, customers of the miMovistar Ficción package will be able to watch Apple TV+ series and moviesas part of the main navigation of the platform and also on demand, both on the decoder and through access on devices (smart TV, smartphones, computers, tablets). With this move, the telecom becomes the first operator in Spain to launch Apple TV+.

Among the new offering available to Movistar+ users, series such as “Ted Lasso”, “The Morning Show”, “Fundación”, “Slow Horses”, “Monarch: the legacy of the monsters” and “Disclaimer” stand out; films such as “Wolfs”, “Napoleon” and “The Instigators”, and documentaries such as “Real Madrid: Until the End” and “Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of the Legend”. The unified Movistar+ search engine will allow you to locate and Access Apple+ content quickly without having to jump between different apps.

The same sources indicate that, starting in early 2025, Movistar Plus+ users (both miMovistar customers and other audiences with this television service through the OTT modality) will be able to access a selection of Apple TV+ movies in the Movistar channels and after their availability on Apple TV+.

To date, Apple’s original movies, documentaries, and series have earned a total of 517 awards and 2,321 nominationsincluding the multiple Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso.”