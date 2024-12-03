This December 1, Belgium approved a new law that provides rights to sex workers (95% are women), equating their profession with that of traditional sectors, and which follows the decriminalization of the activity, also approved in the country. Belgian in 2022 after months of protests. In this way, they leave the gray area where their activity was already legal but was not recognized as such.

Although there are other European countries where prostitution is legalized, such as the Netherlands or Germany, as of this Monday, Belgium becomes the country that grants the most labor rights to this group in the world.

From now on, prostitutes will be covered by an employment contract, which must guarantee social security coverage and compliance with what is established by law regarding the duration of working time, vacations or remuneration. The new law will also guarantee these workers protection against risks in their workplace.

In addition, they will have the option of working as self-employed or salaried workers. For those who choose self-employment, a specific statute has been established for them, while in the case of salaried women, the legislation includes the decriminalization and regulation of certain forms of pimping.









They may impose their own conditions

A key aspect of the regulations is respect for the rights of sex workers, especially their right to refuse a client or to interrupt the sexual act at any time they consider necessary. They will also have the right to refuse certain sexual practices or impose their own conditions on the activities they carry out, without this being grounds for dismissal.

In short, the objective of the law (approved in a very long parliamentary session between May 2 and 3 of this year) is to grant sex workers the same rights and protections as other employees in any other activity providing sex. services.

Pimps will need a license to open a brothel

Regarding the regulation of pimps, they have also received a statute that defines the conditions under which they can employ sex workers in a premises. To enhance the worker’s safety, the law requires that brothel rooms have an “emergency button” that they can use if their rights are not being respected. This measure has been widely praised by defenders of the norm and sex worker organizations that have contributed to its drafting.

The pimp statute also requires employers to submit criminal records and obtain specific authorization to operate a brothel. If they have committed any crime before, they will not be able to open a brothel. Without such a license, pimping remains prohibited and if an employer continues to control sex workers outside the established legal framework, they can be prosecuted. In addition, they are required to guarantee the hygiene of the place, including clean bedding, availability of condoms and regular medical checks for workers. In turn, they are obliged to guarantee the permanent availability of a trusted person to assist and protect prostitutes in case they find themselves in a dangerous situation.