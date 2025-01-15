Tebrio, the pioneering biotechnology company in the production and transformation of the insect Tenebrio molitor, has held in Salamanca the symbolic ceremony of laying the first stone of what will be the largest insect farm in the world.

A historic event in which those responsible for the company, with its founders Adriana Casillas (CEO) and Sabas de Diego (CTO) at the helm, were supported by institutional representatives and leaders of the sector in what is a decisive step towards the future of the biotechnology industry.

This new plant, which It will occupy a total area of ​​90,000 square meters When its 6 phases are completed, five of them for breeding and one for processing, it will allow Tebrio to reach an annual production capacity of more than 100,000 tons of products per year. A production that includes high quality protein and lipids for the production of products for animal feed, 100% organic biofertilizers and chitosan, with applications in the pharmaceutical, cosmetic and bioplastic sectors.

The new factory, which will generate 150 direct jobs and 1,350 indirect jobs, its first phase will be completed in the last quarter of 2025, and the construction of the entire project is expected to be completed in 2028. The cost of its construction, when completed, will be 110 million euros. Its location is privileged, since it is located in the Dry Port of Salamanca, a strategic intermodal platform in terms of communications and one of the main poles of attraction for logistics and transport activity in western Spain.

With 100% renewable solar energy

The new Tebrio plant in Salamanca will be powered by renewable sources and will triple its current percentage of energy self-sufficiency through the use of solar panels, which will provide 100% renewable solar energy. Tebrio will thus extend the commitment that the company already has with sustainability and the environment.

During the construction of the industrial complex, the reuse of gravel and soil waste generated as construction material for the plant itself has been planned. The breeding and transformation of Tenebrio Molitor does not imply air or soil pollution, since it It is an insect that does not emit methane, ammonia or other chemical compounds.

Tebrio is an active part of the United Nations Global Compact as it annually measures its environmental footprint and its commitment to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals. It is also recognized as a BCorp company and Adriana Casillas is an ambassador of the European Climate Pact. Since its founding in 2014, Tebrio, which transforms low-value by-products, mostly from the cereal sector, into premium raw materials, has developed a Zero waste is key to minimizing environmental impact and contributing to a more sustainable future.

The company meets the international objectives established for 2030 by achieving a zero carbon footprint, positioning itself as a benchmark in sustainability. With the new facility, Tebrio aims to achieve a negative carbon footprint, setting a new standard for industrial sustainability.

A milestone for the biotechnology sector

“The construction of our new plant represents a milestone not only for Tebrio, but also for the entire biotechnology sector. This project reflects our vision of leading a change towards a more sustainable, efficient and environmentally friendly industry. :corresponds to the growing global demand for sustainable and 100% innovative solutions for the agri-food industry,” highlights Adriana Casillas, CEO and co-founder of Tebrio.

“Laying the first stone of this project here, in Salamanca, has a special meaning for us. It is a tribute to our roots and the path we have taken together with our community. This project will not only impact globally, but will also continue to strengthen the local and regional economy,” says Adriana Casillas. With this event and the new factory, Tebrio reaffirms its commitment to innovation, sustainability and regional development, consolidating itself as a world leader in insect-based biotechnology. Celebrating a decade of innovation in Salamanca. The laying of the first stone of this new facility coincides with Tebrio’s tenth anniversary, a milestone that the company celebrates by highlighting its evolution and local roots with a clear global and future perspective.

Founded in Salamanca ten years ago, the biotechnology company was born from the dream of its founders, who They began by purchasing two bags of the insect commonly known as the mealworm. to raise them in their own home. Since then, they have transformed that first investment into a world-leading company.

To commemorate this historic moment, Tebrio has organized a groundbreaking event, which marks the beginning of the works and highlights its link with the region. This act also highlights the fundamental role of the company’s employees, who have been key in consolidating its success over the last ten years.

It was attended, among others, by Juan Cruz, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Universities of the Government of Spain, Andrés Ubierna, Head of the Capitalization and Technology Transfer Division of the CDTI, Maria González Corral, Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Rural Development of the Government of Castilla y León and Carlos García-Carbayo, mayor of Salamanca. Showing its commitment to a dynamizer of the local and regional economy such as Tebrio, the former Salamancan soccer coach Vicente del Bosque has also attended as Honorary Godfather of the new factory.