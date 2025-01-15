The Academy and the Information Media Association (AMI) have signed a collaboration agreement within the framework of the LEIA project that strengthens the creation of an observatory of neologisms, terms and variations of Spanish

The Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) and the Information Media Association (AMI) have signed a collaboration agreement within the framework of the LEIA (Spanish Language and Artificial Intelligence) project. With this agreement the RAE strengthens the creation of a neologisms observatoryterms and variations of Spanish, by observing the words used in the media associated with AMI, among other sources. Each of the 26 editorial groups that make up this association may decide to participate in the project, which, in no case, will involve the creation of a news compilation.

This RAE tool will be able to automatically detect words and expressions not registered in the Dictionary of the Spanish language. It will thus allow us to observe neologisms, foreign words, technicalities and regionalisms in order to be publicly displayed with information on their use in those cases in which they are considered to be of general interest.

The signing of this agreement is a recognition of the importance of the media in the daily construction of language and its evolution, directly impacting the popular habit of orality. The media have given voice to great writers and journalists who, with their work, bring to speakers the correct formulas of use, incorporate news in the lexicon and collect the words that are used on a daily basis.

The signing of the agreement was carried out by Santiago Muñoz Machadodirector of the Royal Spanish Academy, and José Joly Martínez de Salazarpresident of the Information Media Association.