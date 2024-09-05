by VALERIO BARRETTA

The stainless Bautista

Alvaro Baptist doesn’t give up. The Superbike world champion comes from a difficult season, which started in 2023 with the controversy over ballast and then continued with an injury in the preseason and a Toprak Razgatlioglu in frightening form: despite being 142 points behind the Turk, the almost 40-year-old Bautista has renewed his contract for 2025 and can now think about the Magny-Cours weekend with renewed confidence in himself and in the team.

Bautista’s words

For the Spaniard, the goal is to rediscover the sensations he had in Portimão, where he returned to the podium: “We arrive in Magny-Cours with a lot of confidence after our latest performances. The goal is to start again from the feeling found in Portugal and work to improve ourselves even more”.

“Obviously I am very happy to have extended my contract with the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team, which I consider a second family.“.

Bulega’s words

“I am very happy to return to this circuit where last year I obtained important results“, added Nicolò Bulegawho arrived 35 thousandths away from winning Race 2 in Portimão. “It’s a good moment for us and the goal is to continue on this path. It’s clear that the weather could mix things up but we are ready to compete in any condition”.