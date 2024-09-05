Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/05/2024 – 13:03

The Federal Police (PF) arrested a Brazilian woman at São Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos (Cumbica) who was planning to board a flight to Lisbon with eight kilos of cocaine. The arrest took place in the early hours of Thursday, the 5th. The drug was pressed into tablets, hidden in her luggage. The suspect, aged 26, was intercepted by federal agents who are conducting intense surveillance at the country’s largest airport, which is the target of constant drug trafficking attacks.

When inspecting luggage from a flight from Santa Catarina with the help of sniffer dogs, the agents noticed, through the images generated by the x-ray machine, volumes inserted into the structures of the suitcase belonging to the woman who was connecting to Lisbon.

The owner of the luggage was located and invited to accompany the search of her belongings, in the presence of witnesses – a protocol routinely adopted by the PF.

Federal experts removed eight kilos of cocaine packaged in tablets from a false bottom made from the suitcase handles. The woman was arrested and will be brought before the Federal Court. She may be prosecuted for international drug trafficking.