Sudan | World Food Program: In Sudan, 95 percent of the people cannot afford even one meal a day

According to the country director of the World Food Program in Sudan, the crisis will get even worse as the country approaches the time of scarce food.

in Sudan about 95 percent of the population cannot afford even one meal a day, World Food Program WFP Sudan Country Director Eddie Rowe said on Wednesday.

The latest armed conflict in civil war-torn Sudan began in mid-April last year. At that time, the commander of the armed forces by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalon the long-standing disagreements over the integration of the RSF forces commanded by Dagalo into the Sudanese armed forces escalated into an open confrontation.

Thousands have been killed in fighting between the armed forces and the paramilitary RSF.

According to the UN, a total of 10.7 million people have been forced to leave their homes as a result of the recent battles and the conflicts that preceded them. Nine million of them have had to leave their homes for other parts of Sudan.

According to the WFP, Sudan already had one of the world's worst food crises before the war, and now 18 million people face acute food shortages.

Aid organizations have been warning for months that Sudan is at risk of famine as a result of the difficulty in accessing humanitarian aid and severe underfunding.

Help at the same time, the obstacles encountered in the delivery are likely to make it difficult to determine the true extent of the disaster.

WFP Regional Director for Eastern Africa by Michael Dunford according to the big problem is getting information. The organization is having trouble getting the necessary information to verify whether the threshold for declaring a famine has been exceeded.

Since the WFP can only reach ten percent of those in need, according to Dunford, there are large areas in the country that the organization simply cannot reach.

The most fertile areas of Sudan could have helped to prevent famine if the fighting had not spread to Sudan's agricultural core.

According to Rowe, the crisis will get even worse as the country approaches a period of scarce food. Generally, around April-July, food prices usually rise high as stocks run low before the next harvest.

According to Dunford, the future looks bleak, when shopping centers around the country are empty and constant telecommunication outages hinder all business.

“This country is on the brink of collapse,” he said.