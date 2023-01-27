Saturday, January 28, 2023
Strikes | The construction union gave its management the authority to issue a strike warning

January 27, 2023
Possible strikes would start at the beginning of March.

Construction union said that he had increased his readiness for industrial action in order to advance his collective agreement negotiations with the Construction Industry.

On Friday, the union’s board gave the leadership of Rakennusliitto the authority to decide on industrial action and issue a strike warning if an agreement is not reached in the tes negotiations by mid-February. The current collective agreements negotiated by Rakennusliitto have been terminated to expire at the end of February, because no consensus was reached on this year’s wage increases.

According to Rakennusliitto, the Construction Industry representing the employers did not want to agree on wages before the export sector agreement was created. Teollisuusliitto, on the other hand, announced on Friday that it rejected the reconciliation proposal made by the national conciliator regarding the collective agreement of the technology industry.

