Chihuahua.– Federal Judge Salvador Tercero, spokesman for the mobilization of employees of the Judicial Branch, read a statement regarding the reform initiative in which he stated that for now there will be no work stoppage, but that they are preparing to implement it if necessary.

He pointed out that there is a consensus among the various bodies that make up the Judicial Branch to reach a suspension of work.

Employees stressed that the reform, in addition to affecting the freedom of citizens, will have repercussions on the rights of workers, both basic and trust.

They stressed that the dialogues held in various venues organized by federal legislators were only a simulation.