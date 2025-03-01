The victim of ‘La Manada’, “disappointed” by the drip of rebates of penalties to her rapists: “That is over as soon as possible”

The victim of ‘La Manada’, the young woman who was raped in a group, recorded and abandoned in a Pamplona portal in the 2016 Sanfermines, is “bewildered” and very “disappointed” after knowing that the audience of Navarra has reduced from 15 to 14 years the prison penalty José Ángel Prena and Jesús Escudero, two of its rapists and asks that the case “is over.” There are already three of the five members of ‘La Manada’ who have seen their condemnation in application of the law of ‘only yes it is’.

The victim’s lawyer, Teresa Hermida, says in statements to Eldiario.es/navarra that her represented “does not understand” the decision of the magistrates of the audience of Navarra to reduce the sorrows and criticizes that it is a “constant revictimization” for her. “He tells me that every time he sees them on TV he gets bad. Yesterday [por el jueves, día en el que se conoció la rebaja de penas] It was very bad, ”he says.

The Judges of the Audience of Navarra pointed out in their resolution that they considered that it was “legally obliged” to follow the jurisprudential doctrine issued by the Supreme Court, which in July 2024 confirmed the reduction of condemnation to Ángel Boza that the Superior Court of Justice of Navarra had ruled. On that occasion, the Navarrese magistrates, with the opposite vote of Judge Esther Erice, understood that the Supreme Court imposed in 2019 the five rapists of ‘La Manada’ a condemnation “next” to the legal minimum and that, therefore, when that minimal was reduced with the law of the ‘Only yes it is yes’, the 15 years of prison imposed on those sentenced were two years above the minimum possible.

The victim’s lawyer rejects the argument wielded by the magistrates that she is “legally obliged” to reduce the condemnation of two other members of ‘La Manada’ because he considers that “the situation of each inmate should be“ individualized ”. “They have not taken into account the personal circumstances of each of them, they have done so automatically after the confirmation of the supreme,” he laments.

The victim has not yet decided whether the reduction of sentences will resort to the Superior Court of Justice of Navarra. “First you have to assimilate it and then you will decide what to do after consulting with your parents,” says Teresa Hermida, her lawyer.

They also believe that after three of the five rapists have seen their penalty, “at least” another will request it. “One of them has another lawyer and has declared that he was going to fulfill the full penalty and that he did not want reduction, but at least four, the three who already have it and another, I think they will benefit from a reduction of the conviction,” says the lawyer. “She wants this to end as soon as possible, a year ago, Ángel Boza came out and now these two are constant mazazos, if they are going to ask for the reduction I just hope they do it already to leave the case,” he adds.

The Audience of Navarra reduces the condemnation of two members of ‘La Manada’ by the law of ‘only yes’

On the letter that José Ángel Prena wrote, one of the five rapists, asking for forgiveness in a strategy to obtain the third grade, the lawyer Teresa Hermida, says that the victim was “very bad.” “He did not believe it because it was a fictional forgiveness that he knew it was only to obtain penitentiary benefits. She requested not to write more letters. ”