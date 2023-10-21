“In Lombardy last year a big effort was made to try to implement vaccination against herpes zoster. The problem is the non-optimal context: general practitioners are few and very busy on the patient front, the vaccination services still have to recover the vaccinations not carried out during Covid and the pharmacies are busy with two other vaccinations”. Thus Carlo Signorelli, president of Siti Lombardia and full professor of Hygiene at the Vita Salute San Raffaele University of Milan, on the sidelines of the meeting “The value of vaccination prevention for the economic and welfare system in Lombardy: the prospects for the vaccine against Herpes Zoster”, which took place at Palazzo Pirelli, organized by The European House – Ambrosetti with the non-conditional contribution of GSK and the patronage of the Lombardy Region.