The 2025 Spanish Football Super Cup is looking for a new champion: Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Athletic Club or Mallorca, who will fight from this Wednesday for the first title of the season, which for the fifth consecutive year will be held in Saudi Arabia and which was won last year the white team.

However, after three years in a row in Riyadh, the tournament organized by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) returns to Jeddah, the second Saudi city, where it was already played in 2020.

The competition will open this Wednesday with the duel between Barcelona and Athletic Club. The next day, it will be the turn of Real Madrid and Mallorca, who are making their debut in the four-way format of the competition, which they won in 1998, also against the Blaugrana, although in a double match.

The favorite is Real Madrid, which defends the title obtained a year ago, when they swept Barcelona 4-1, with Vinicius Júnior as the star with a hat trick. The Madridistas arrive in Jeddah with high morale after rising to the top of LaLiga with their victory in Valencia (1-2), with two points more than Atlético de Madrid, who has one game less.





Luis Buxeres | Yida

The 2025 Spanish Super Cup has three names: that of Vinicius, who will finally be able to play in the competition after being suspended for two games for the attack on Dimitrievsky; and those of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor, who could not be registered on January 1 and for whom the CSD is already studying precautionary measures, requested by the Catalan club.

Spanish Super Cup schedules: when do Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Mallorca and Athletic Club play

Semifinal 1: Athletic Club – Barcelona (Wednesday, January 8, at 8:00 p.m.).

Semifinal 1: Real Madrid – Mallorca (Thursday, January 9, at 8:00 p.m.).

Final: Sunday, January 12, at 8 p.m.

Where to watch the 2025 Spanish Super Cup matches





The Athletic players during their training this Tuesday in Jeddah. on the eve of the Spanish Super Cup semi-final match Alberto Estevez / EFE

The semifinals and final of the 2025 Spanish Football Super Cup will be held for the fifth consecutive year in Saudi Arabia, although in this edition it will be held at the King Abdullah stadium, known as ‘La Joya’, with 62,345 spectators. The matches can be seen on television at Movistar+ and you can also follow it live through the website of The Vanguard.