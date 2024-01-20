Like every weekend it arrived ranking of the best-selling games in the eShop Of Nintendo Switch. Super Mario Bros. Wonder has regained the top, with the evergreen Mario Kart 8 Deluxe which has not moved away from second position, despite being on the market practically since the launch of the console.
Just Dance 2024, on the other hand, fell two places compared to last week, placing it on the lowest step of the podium in the ranking, which otherwise sees numerous exclusives produced by Nintendo, such as Super Smash, among the top positions. Bros Ultimate and Mario Party Superstars, and immortal third-party games like Minecraft, Stardew Valley and Among Us.
Let's see this week's top 30:
- Just Dance 2024 Edition
-
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
-
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
-
Overcooked 2
-
Nintendo Switch Sports
-
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
-
Minecraft
-
Among Us
-
Suika Game
-
Stardew Valley
-
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
-
Mario Party Superstars
-
Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
-
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
-
Overcooked: All You Can Eat
-
Portal: Companion Collection
-
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
-
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
-
Dave the Diver
-
Super Mario Party
-
Mortal Kombat 11
-
It Takes Two
-
Poppy Playtime
-
Unpacking
-
Bluey: The Videogame
-
Super Mario RPG
-
Pico Park
-
Hades
-
Unravel Two
-
EA Sports FC 24
Best-selling games only available in digital-only format
In addition to the standard ranking, that of the best-selling games that are available for purchase has also arrived only in digital format. In this case, Among Us reigns supreme, taking first place, followed by the colorful puzzle game Suika Game and the relaxing Stardew Valley.
- Among Us
-
Suika Game
-
Stardew Valley
-
Dave the Diver
-
Poppy Playtime
-
Pico Park
-
Inside
-
The Jackbox Party Pack 3
-
Disney Dreamlight Valley
-
A Little to the Left
-
Hollow Knight
-
Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
-
Kirby's Dream Buffet
-
Heavenly
-
Limbo
-
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
-
Ori and the Blind Forest
-
Bowling Fever
-
Vampire Survivors
-
Cat Simulator
-
Boomerang Fu
-
One
-
Don't Starve Together
-
The Oregon Trail
-
Truck Simulator 2024: USA Driver Zone
-
Little Nightmares
-
Stick Fight: The Game
-
Sea of Stars
-
Subnautica
-
Ultimate Chicken Horse
#Super #Mario #Bros #regains #top #Nintendo #Switch #eShop #rankings
Leave a Reply