Like every weekend it arrived ranking of the best-selling games in the eShop Of Nintendo Switch. Super Mario Bros. Wonder has regained the top, with the evergreen Mario Kart 8 Deluxe which has not moved away from second position, despite being on the market practically since the launch of the console.

Just Dance 2024, on the other hand, fell two places compared to last week, placing it on the lowest step of the podium in the ranking, which otherwise sees numerous exclusives produced by Nintendo, such as Super Smash, among the top positions. Bros Ultimate and Mario Party Superstars, and immortal third-party games like Minecraft, Stardew Valley and Among Us.

Let's see this week's top 30: