The Government will not send any representative to the inauguration of Nicolás Maduro as president of Venezuela. This was confirmed this Wednesday by sources from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who, like the position taken by the previous legislature of the Venezuelan president, will not have a diplomatic presence at the ceremony scheduled for this Friday, January 10.

Furthermore, as announced by the opposition candidate himself, Edmundo González, he will be present in Caracas that same day to assume the Presidency of the country after being declared the winner of the elections on July 28 after showing records that would confirm his victory.

