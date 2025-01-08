Real Madrid has launched its electoral machinery three months in advance of the deadline to exhaust the terms of the mandate. This afternoon the board of directors opened the deadline to present candidates for the presidency, for which there are ten days. There is no planned alternative candidacy to that of the current president, Florentino Pérez, so the forecast is that Pérez will revalidate his mandate for the next four years as early as next Sunday, January 19, the day the team hosts Las Vegas at the Bernabéu. Palms in a League match.

The requirements to run for the presidency of Real Madrid are: Be Spanish, of legal age and with full capacity to act; have been a partner for twenty years; be up to date with payment of the fees; not be subject to disqualification sanction; not hold managerial positions in other clubs nor be active as a player, referee or coach and present a guarantee of 15% of the last budget (163 million because the budget was 1073 million).

If more than one valid candidate is presented, the electoral board, according to article 41 of the statutes, should set the day on which the voting will be held within a period of the following fifteen days.

The last electoral process

In 2021 and it lasted thirteen days

If he revalidates the position, this would be the Madrid businessman’s seventh term at the head of the white club. Since his return in 2009, Florentino Pérez has not found any opposition when it comes to facing the polls. In the last electoral process, in 2021, Florentino Pérez was re-elected in just thirteen days. He has been president of the club from July 17, 2000 to February 27, 2006 and from June 1, 2009 until today.

At 77 years old, turning 78 in March, Florentino Pérez would be the oldest president to achieve the presidency. For now he looks healthy and, once the renovation of the Bernabéu is finished, he would still have pending tasks, the most important being his fight with UEFA over the European Super League project, in which only Barcelona accompanies him. The other issue that concerns him most is addressing the statutory reform to transform partners into shareholders, something that he already pointed out in the last meeting and that is still being studied waiting to be approved in an extraordinary meeting for which there is no date.

Throughout his tenure, Florentino Pérez has also become the most successful in the club’s history. Their football team has won, as major trophies, seven Champions Leagues (one more than Bernabéu), seven leagues and three Copas del Rey. In basketball, the section has won eight leagues, seven Copa del Rey and three European Cups.

The regulations

The president is not obliged to resign with the electoral process underway

Unlike other clubs, at Real Madrid the president is not obliged to resign in the electoral process, so Pérez continues to exercise all his powers and these days he will be in Arabia with the Spanish Super Cup if his club reaches the final.

As of today there are no candidates or opposition in sight. In the previous electoral process, Alicante renewable energy businessman Enrique Riquelme announced his intention to run, but did not obtain endorsements. Years ago it was the Valencian shipowner Vicente Boluda (who already held the presidency for a few months after Ramón Calderón), but he gave up first because he did not have twenty years of experience as a partner (he was missing one) and then because, in his words, “the coronavirus pandemic Covid changed everything.” Boluda is 69 years old.

The last elections for the presidency of Real Madrid took place on May 6, 2006. Ramón Calderón won against Juan Miguel Villar Mir (with Carlos Sainz as vice president) and the watch businessman Juan Palacios. They were tremendously controversial with an accusation of massive fraud in voting by mail that ended up in court with Calderón himself and fifteen other people charged. Florentino had abandoned the presidency in February of that year, precisely after a defeat in Son Moix against Mallorca.