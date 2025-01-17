The Social security – as of January 15, it had 21,097,089 members, which represents a decrease of 104,037 people compared to the 21,201,126 with which it ended last year. A drop in employment that, in relative terms, means a decline of 0.49%.

This way, Spain starts 2025 negatively in terms of employmentalthough seasonality has a great weight due to the end of the Christmas campaign contracts.

In the set of January 2024Social Security lost 231,250 average contributors (-1.11%) and ended the year with an increase of just over half a million employed people, according to statistics from the Ministry of Social Security.

In seasonally adjusted terms, on January 15, Social Security had 503,450 employed more than at the beginning of 2024. In the last month, between mid-December and January, this series has gained more than 35,000 contributors, while increasing by more than 2 million compared to pre-pandemic figures.

The Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, Elma Saizhighlighted in a statement released by his department that “The first data we have in 2025 indicates that, in mid-January, more than 503,000 affiliates were registered, more than a year ago”.