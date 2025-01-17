Madrid closed 2024 as the best year in its history in terms of tourism. The capital received 11.2 million visitors, 5.5% more than the previous yearand overnight stays in their accommodation grew by 4.7%, to 23.2 million. But the indicator most valued by its tourism officials is the substantial increase registered in international spending, which grew by 21% compared to the previous year to reach 16,141 million euros, an example of how the largest city in the country has changed its image to receive tourists with greater purchasing power.

In fact, international tourism, which has experienced a growth of 8.8% compared to 2023, It now represents 56% of the total, altering the historical trend, where national visitors had a greater weight (60% compared to 40% of foreigners).

Looking ahead to 2025, Madrid seeks to maintain its tourism growth and increase the weight of international tourism to 60% of the total, in addition to increase tourist spending to 17,000 million of euros.

Among the issuing markets, The United States leads with 965,419 visitors (16% of the total), followed by Italy and France. For its part, China stands out as the market with the highest growth, with an increase of 79% compared to 2023, almost reaching 2019 figures.

Targets: US and China

According to Almudena Maíllo, delegate councilor for Tourism of the Madrid City Council, international tourists have a key impact on the local economy due to their higher level of spending and longer duration of stays. In this sense, Maíllo highlighted that “countries like China, Japan or South Korea are distinguished by their high-impact tourism, which makes Asia a priority market for Madrid.”

The growth of international tourism reinforces the city’s strategy towards a model based on raising its quality standards. The hotel offer has grown significantly in recent years, going from 6 to 41 five-star hotels in a decadeto which new inaugurations will be added this year.

In terms of connectivity, Madrid has increased its international connections to 75 countries thanks to 418 routes operated by 83 airlines. This increase is aligned with the Asia Plan launched by the area responsible for tourism, which seeks to strengthen links with Asian markets through new air connections and an increase in frequencies.

Strategic plan for 2025

The Madrid City Council has presented the main lines of its tourism strategy for 2025, structured in four axes: deseasonalization, diversification, technological innovation and experience tourism. Thus, the capital city council will try to promote tourism 365 days a year through events such as Easter, popular festivals, Chinese New Year and musicals, which have registered records of visitors in recent years.

Besides, will enhance lesser-known areas of the city such as Userawhere the so-called ‘Chinatown’ is intended to be promoted; or Carabanchel, as a cultural reference. Thus, new gastronomic routes will be launched and recreational Quintas will be promoted, as well as major events that will arrive in the coming months, such as Formula 1 or the NFL.

A digital ecosystem will also be developed that will personalize the visitor experience through artificial intelligence; and programs will be implemented to measure and offset the carbon footprint of tourism activity.