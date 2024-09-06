For some time now the beloved series of South Park He left behind the seasons of a typical television production to dedicate himself to making specials. The last of these arrived last May, but fans of Stan, Kyle, Kenny and Cartman will have to wait until 2025 for new content.

The creators of South ParkTrey Parker and Matt Stone, confirmed this in an interview with Variety. According to them, the reason for not doing anything about the series until next year is to avoid interfering with the US election period. Plus they said they don’t like making fun of Donald Trump on the show anymore.

Another reason for postponing the return of its creation is that They want to give Paramount time to ‘get its act together.’ This comes after the company revealed the possibility of a merger. So they will surely wait to see if the new bosses have room for the small town in Colorado.

Source: Paramount

We recommend: South Park mocks anti-vaxxers and ‘covidiots’ in new special

Obviously there is still no date for the return of South Park. Its creators simply said it will return by 2025 ‘at the earliest’, but did not give an exit window. So all that remains is to wait for official news about a new special or more episodes.

Where can you watch South Park?

At the time of writing, all episodes of South Park are available to watch on the Paramount Plus streaming service. This includes those from all 26 seasons. as well as the specials of recent yearsThey are also available in their original language or with Spanish dubbing.

This series follows the misadventures of friends Kyle, Kenny, Stan and Cartman in the eponymous town. From the beginning, it was characterized by its satire of different situations in American society as well as its rather harsh language. Have you ever seen her?

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.