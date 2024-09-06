It is the option that many Mexicans choose to live a better life. Although most do not usually return to their country of origin, This paradigmatic case of a women who spent almost his entire life looking out and decided to return to be a Deputy in the Congress of Mexico. Migrate to the United Statesto live a better life. Although most do not usually return to their country of origin,who spent almost his entire life looking out andin the Congress of Mexico.

It is about Maribel Solachethat lived in a shelter in San Marcos as undocumented for a long time, but now decided to return to his native Mexico to try to make a better country. Since he settled in San Diego, got involved with the activism to protect immigrantsbut always longing to return to his country.

After meeting local community leaders, She became a volunteer for several organizations that support migrants.even motivated them to get involved in Mexican politics. Boosting the foreign votecontributed her grain of sand so that the first female president, Claudia Sheinbaumcame to the Government.

Last Thursday, Maribel She was sworn in as one of the 500 federal deputies that will make up the Congress of Mexico, visibly full of emotion. In dialogue with The San Diego Union-Tribunehe explained: “I cried because seeing this imposing, magical place, which represents a great responsibility, was very emotional for me.”

What will your life be like from now on?



After live 20 years abroadwill have to return to his country to fulfill their civic dutiesfor which he fought so hard. In his own words, These 20 years were “a time of formation, awareness and learning.” Despite the stigma attached to her, she said: “I am very grateful for the experience of being an immigrant.”

Despite never having dreamed of a public officealways wanted his country would be better and safer. To do so, she had to get involved and contribute to something bigger. “It would be a contradiction to be an immigrant and not take advantage of the opportunity to go to the legislature and be the voice of those who have no voice. It is a duty,” she concluded.