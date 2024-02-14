London (Reuters)

Son Heung-min, captain of Tottenham Hotspur and the South Korean national football team, injured his finger during an altercation with his teammates on the eve of the country's exit from the Asian Cup in Qatar.

The players quarreled during the team dinner before the 2-0 defeat in the semi-finals against Jordan last week, extending their 64-year wait for another Asian Cup title.

A South Korean Football Association official told Yonhap News Agency, “It happened when some young players went to play table tennis, and Son Heung-min and other older players objected to that. The players exchanged some angry words, and Son injured his finger during the altercation.”

KFA officials could not immediately be reached for comment, but player Lee Kang-in apologized on Instagram for the incident.

He told me, “We have caused great disappointment to the fans of the Korean national team who always support the team. I feel very sorry. I should have listened to my brothers' instructions and apologized to our fans for the bad image we presented. I apologize to anyone who was disappointed because of me, and from now on, I will try to help my brothers.” They must become more mature.”

After returning from the tournament in Qatar, Son participated as a substitute in Tottenham's Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion last Saturday, and he had a bandage wrapped around his finger.

Son, 31, helped Tottenham win 2-1 with a decisive pass in the 96th minute to Brennan Johnson.