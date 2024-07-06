Crunchyroll, like other companies, had a presence at Anime Expo 2024, and there it took the opportunity to publish the first trailer for the second season of the anime Solo Leveling. Previously he published another one but this one was just a teaser.

Instead, the new video shows off some of what fans will be able to enjoy in the new episodes. It shows Jin-woo in action, both in combat with his allies and alone.

This sequel has the official title of Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-Something that is clear from the video is that the protagonist is making good use of the title he obtained at the end of the first installment.

That is, when he ended up becoming the Shadow Monarch. This allows him to have necromantic abilities, with which he has an army of shadows at his disposal. That is what can be seen in this new preview.

Fountain: A-1 Pictures.

Something that is also clear is that he will not only use his troops for fights but he will also do it by himself. In the video of Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- He can be seen fighting an ice-based enemy that has its own troops.

In another sequence, he appears to be facing some sort of enormous demon, and uses his agility to dodge it. So, a lot can be expected from this sequel.

The theme song that can be heard in the trailer for Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- It is not your opening song, nor your ending song.

Fountain: A-1 Pictures.

Is 4eVRcomposed by Hiroyuki Sawano, which appears in the first installment. This second season does not yet have a release date or window. However, Crunchyroll notes in its Twitter message that it will be available soon. So there will surely be more news.

