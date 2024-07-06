The Colombian National Team awaits the opening whistle to face Panama in the quarter-finals of the Copa América, with the hope of overcoming this tie to go to the semi-finals of the tournament.

The team has its feet on the ground and with great humility, but aware of its good moment, it will try to take this step.

Colombia will once again have James Rodriguez as its guide, who is fighting to be the MVP of the Copa America. The ’10’ is having his best moment in years. The physical problems that soured his time at his last clubs and caused, in part, for him to lose the devotion of many fans seem to be behind him.

To maintain its title contender status, Néstor Lorenzo’s Colombia will have to get past a Panama that few expected to see in the quarterfinals. The match will start at 5 p.m. Colombian time.

Colombian National Team Lineup

Nestor Lorenzo

Colombia must first face replacing the player Jefferson Lermasanctioned for accumulation of yellow cards. His replacement will be Mateus Uribe.

Johan Mojica He is the chosen one for the left side. Otherwise, the team is the same one that drew against Brazil.

Colombia: Camilo Vargas; Daniel Munoz, Davison Sanchez, Carlos Cuesta, Johan Mojica; Mateus Uribe, Richard Rios, John Arias, James Rodriguez, Luis Diaz and John Cordoba.

PAUL ROMERO

SPORTS

