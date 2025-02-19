The European Commission has proposed to strengthen community legislation on agricultural imports, among other things, increasing controls to avoid the entry of products containing prohibited pesticides in the union. This is one of the commitments – even vague – that includes the ‘vision … On agriculture and food ‘, a document presented this afternoon and with which, a year after the tractors that toured Europe and when there is a background noise for the reissue of these protests, the community executive intends to respond to the growing discomfort of the farmers of the continent.

In general, EU ‘vision’ on agriculture proposes to relieve bureaucratic charges, review import policies to avoid unfair competition and a simplification of the PAC. This document arrives after a round of meetings with the sector and a week after the agency chaired by Ursula von der Leyen committed to a Regulatory flexibility Many times announced and that the field – making more noise than any other sector – has been claiming for years.

The greatest novelty that the text contains is the announcement of greater limitation in the importation of products that do not meet environmental and health standards equivalent to those that the farmers of the Member States are obliged to apply.

It is a brief document in details, a road map for legislative changes that will begin to materialize towards the end of the year, but in it the commission already suggests some concrete measure, for example, that ««The most harmful pesticides in the EU should not be allowed for health and environmental reasons to come into the EU through imported products, “ It reads in the text.

In general, the Commission claims to have the purpose of strengthening quality standards that apply to imports to ensure “greater coherence”; Precisely, farmers complain, that quality obligations that do not apply to products that enter from third countries are required.

To know what all this is left, as has already been advanced, we will have to wait. In the calendar that the commission has been set, the first step will be the realization of a Impact analysis to study the need for changes in current legislation. However, before this happens and in anticipation that some third state carry out some reprisal action, the EU has announced the creation of what has called a ‘security network’ to face “the potential risk of unfair competition and illegal unilateral actions against the European agricultural sector ». Everything, to protect the sector from any type of “economic coercion”, reads in the document.

As progress has already been made, this announcement comes just when the field threatens to re -paralyze the roads throughout the continent. Since the start of the year there have already been repetition of the ‘Agricultural Revolt’, and in Spain, at the end of 2024 the three main agricultural organizations -saja, COAG and UPA- went out into the street in Madrid and stirred that ghost. Bureaucracy, regulation, aging, unfair price competition with distribution … There are many things that farmers complain, but now the hottest issue is undoubtedly the EU-Mercosur free trade agreement, which is ratified For the twenty -seven -France it will make it difficult- will lift tariffs with Brazil, Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina (with maximum quotas for sensitive products).

None of the agreements that the EU has signed with third countries changes the import norms, which, according to sources from the sector to this newspaper, are already allowing the entry of products that do not comply with European entities; serve as an example the abusive use of antibiotics in third countriesor the pesticides. That is why the announcement made today by the commission is currently.