Red Bull, uphill start to the weekend

And thank goodness Singapore’s weekend was supposed to start with “very different ambitions compared to last year” after leaving in “discreet manner“, as he had said Christian Horner to Sky after free practice 1. A bit like what we already saw in Baku, between one session and another the RB20, on the other hand, has returned to acting up and jumping nervously over the bumps in the Marina Bay asphalt.forcing Max Verstappen and Checo Perez to work overtime in an attempt to stay on track. Not exactly the start to the weekend that the world champion – sanctioned by the FIA ​​with the obligation to carry out unspecified “community service work” for using foul language at his press conference on Thursday afternoon – wished he could live.

Max Verstappen speaks

“Today’s one – explained Verstappen after closing FP2 with the 15th time, almost 1.3 seconds behind the leader Norris – it was a tough day. We didn’t have as much grip on the tyres as we would have liked, so I felt like I was sliding a lot more than usual. This caused us particular problems in FP2, which wasn’t a good session for us. We didn’t really have any problems with the bumps and kerbs, but rather with the general grip of the tyres. We’ll have to look at the data and see what we can do to optimise the performance of the car and the tyres, so we can improve for qualifying.”.

Sergio Perez’s comment

Things went a little better (but not too much) for Checo, 8th at the checkered flag in FP2 but certainly improving compared to the first session: “We improved a bit compared to FP1, but we still lack a lot of balance. It’s quite difficult to put together a lap and the feeling is not great at the moment. Our performance took us by surprise a bit, so we have some work to do overnight because we are quite far away. We are almost a second off the pace of the leaders, so we need a big change to be able to recover. We’ll see what we can do… The risk is that this could be a very complicated weekend.but we will work hard to be competitive”.