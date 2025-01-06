It’s called Sheinbaumpedia. “The definitive tool to search in the mornings of the town.”

President Claudia Sheinbaum’s morning conferences, established by her predecessor, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, continue to be televised by various media, and watched by tens of thousands of people daily through YouTube. In a kind of continuity of the communication exercise, the Government of Mexico offers the latest news of its administration in a space that does not exceed 2 hours, and that, if any other difference should be noted, places an informative emphasis over the discursive. Taking advantage of the fact that Sheinbaum opted for the same format, the Mexican developer Magio Bustillos updated the Amlopedia, which is now called Sheinbaumpediaa tool that uses Open AI to facilitate searching in the morning conferences of the president of Mexico.

The site’s interface has changed, and it is now easier to see general search results. Plus, there’s video sight word analysis, AI-generated auto summaries, and the transcription section is now much more interactive. When you click on a segment, the video on the right changes instantly.

“I also added a section to list all the processed videos, you can filter them by year and month, so now it is much easier to find a specific video by date,” said Magio Bustillos. The systems engineer by profession used Whisper from Open AI; He rented computers with powerful video cards and used his programming knowledge to develop this website that he is already monetizing.

The new encyclopedia, which is updated every day, uses artificial intelligence from Open AI to search the videos of López Obrador and Claudia Sheinbaum’s morning conferences. “It should be noted that this is a neutral tool, without political affiliation or favoritism, designed to help people quickly find the information they need from the mornings” you can read on the site.