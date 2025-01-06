The Californian actress Zendaya and the British actor Tom Hollandboth 28 years old, They are engaged after four years of relationshipthe magazine reported this Monday TMZ.

The actor of Spiderman He proposed to her while they were spending the Christmas holidays. in one of Zendaya’s family homes in the United States, according to sources close to the couple. Sources consulted by People They also confirmed the commitment of the co-stars of the superhero film and stated that those closest to Zendaya and Holland “knew they were going to get engaged”, but not when.

Suspicions of the engagement between both actors were raised this Sunday at the 82nd edition of the Golden Globes when Zendaya wore a diamond ring while posing on the red carpet on the left ring finger.

Despite everything, the couple’s representatives did not want to respond to the rumors this Monday. A reporter from Los Angeles Times seemed to confirm that something was happening when She held up her engagement ring and pointed at it and Zendaya responded by showing her own jewel. in the left hand. The reporter then asked if the actress was engaged and “she continued showing off her ring, smiling flirtatiously and shrugging her shoulders mysteriously.”

Another clue was that the brand Bulgariof which the star Dune she is an ambassador, provided the jewelry to Zendaya for the red carpet (a necklace, a ring on her right hand and earrings) but she didn’t mention the ring on her left ring finger in her press release.





Zendaya and Holland They met in 2019 while filming Spiderman playing on-screen couple Peter Parker and Michelle ‘MJ’ Jones and, although they maintained for a time that they were just friends, their relationship became publicly known in 2021.