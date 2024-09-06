According to the latest rumors, there could be a new commentator on Big Brother alongside Cesara Buonamici

The beginning of one of the most iconic and nationally popular programs on the television schedule is about to open its doors. On Monday 16 September, in fact, the contestants of the new edition of Big Brother will cross the fateful red threshold to embark on an exciting television experience. And there are already rumors of a possible twist: to join Cesara Buonamici in the role of commentator there could be none other than her, the much talked about contestant from last season, Beatrice Luzzi.

luzzi: new commentator big brother

The confirmation of Cesara Buonamici’s role as commentator this year too had already occurred some time ago:

“I still thank Pier Silvio Berlusconi because with Big Brother I reached an audience that knew me little. Will I return in September? I confirmed because if you look at it in the right way and especially if you live it, it is a program that offers glimpses of human behavior. The other reason, which I say quietly, is that I had fun and got along very well with Alfonso Signorini”.

The insider tip: Beatrice Luzzi commentator on Big Brother

Barbara Luzzi participated in the last edition of the reality show, reaching the podium and finishing second, behind the winner Pearl Vatiero.

A television experience that proved to be extremely intense for Luzzi, allowing her to broaden her audience with many new and loyal followers.

Beatrice Luzzi

The news should be practically officialas the indiscretion launched by TvBlog it was also confirmed by the site David May:

“Davide Maggio can tell you that the runner-up of last year’s edition will be the new commentator for the edition starting on Canale 5 on Monday 16 September 2024. What Blogo wrote is not a hypothesis, but a certainty. In fact, we understand that the news was made official today during the recordings of Verissimo, Silvia Toffanin’s program ready to return this weekend”.

Cesara Buonamici’s reaction

Also on TvBlog we read the following:

“Regarding the technical cast of the program, a piece of news emerged in the last few hours. […] In the new edition of the program, we would return to a pair of commentators. Along with the confirmed Cesara Buonamici, Beatrice Luzzi would be arriving as a commentator”.

reality show

Rumors also speak of an alleged, not very happyreaction from Buonamici herself: “It seems he is not over the moon after hearing about this eventuality”.

We just have to wait a few days to watch the new edition of Big Brother with all its new protagonists.