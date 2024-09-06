Kenya | A fire broke out in the school’s dormitory, killing 17 students

Kenya|A fire broke out in a school dormitory in Nyeri province between Thursday and Friday night.

At least 17 students died in a primary school fire in Kenya, reports a Kenyan news website Citizen Reporter. The news agencies Reuters and AFP also report on the matter.

The dead were around nine years old, a police spokesperson tells AFP. The bodies are said to have been burned beyond recognition. More dead are expected to be found in the ruins of the school.

In addition, 16 students were taken to the hospital due to serious burns.

Fire broke out in one of the dormitories of the Hillside Endarasha Academy school in Nyeri province at midnight on the night between Thursday and Friday.

The school has about 800 students, who are between the ages of 5 and 12.

The school is located about 60 kilometers from Kenya’s highest mountain, Mount Kenya.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The police say they are investigating the case.