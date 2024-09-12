A terrible end has befallen 38-year-old Kristina Joksimovic: the woman was strangled and put in a blender by her husband

A terrible fate befell the 38-year-old Kristina Joksimovicformer beauty queen: her husband first strangled her and then threw her remains into a blender.

The shocking episode happened last February in Binningnear Basel.

Today, the Federal Court of Lausanne rejected the request for release presented by Kristina Joksimovic’s husband following her confession to the atrocious crime she committed.

According to what has emerged from the investigations, the victim’s 41-year-old husband would present “clear and evident signs of mental disorder”The man tried to defend himself by claiming that he had killed her because self-defense: the woman, in fact, had threatened him with a knife.

Thomas, of Swiss origin, was placed under arrest the day after his wife’s remains were found. According to the medical report, the man’s statements “would not be consistent with his description of self-defense”.

A friend of the couple told how the two were coping a deep period of crisis for several months.

Kristina had participated in several beauty contests, winning the title of Miss North-West Switzerland and reaching the finals at Miss Switzerland in 2008.

Former Miss Switzerland Christa Rigozzi in the interview given to the newspaper “20 Minutes” He commented on the tragic event as follows: “It’s terrible. I’m really shocked. I think of her two daughters. She was such a beautiful and kind-hearted woman.”.

The investigators who investigated the case claim that it is “the criminal predisposition detected in Thomas is significantly high” from a psychological perspective. They also cited a ‘lack of empathy and remarkable cold blood after the murder of his wife’ and in his attempts to mislead the investigation, showing clear “sadistic-sociopathic traits”.