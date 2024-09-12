The Premier League There is a new reason to sound the alarm, as the authorities are investigating the accusation of a 19-year-old teenager, who allegedly wished the player death. Aston Villa’s Matt Cash.

The English media reports that the person could go to jail, as the message was very clear: “I hope you die in a gas chamber.”

After the injury

“He wrote it two days after Cash seriously injured Uruguayan Rodrigo Bentancur of Tottenham Hotspur, which caused the Pole to receive several insults through social networks,” the agency reported.

He added: “The person pleaded guilty to sending a ‘serious and offensive’ message and could be sentenced to jail next month.”

EFE reported that “Cash, born in Slough, a town near London, has been representing Poland since 2021 because his maternal grandparents are Polish. The full-back participated in the last World Cup in Qatar 2022.”

