When you apply for permanent residence in the United States, you must go through an entire process and justify the reasons why you seek to live and work legally in the North American country. Among the options available to obtain this document is through a family tie, for example, marrying a US citizen. But, Even under that circumstance, the process can be complicated and take time, unless the process that a Latina shared on TikTok is followed.

Through her account @viviendocond1, a Mexican shared a video in which you can read: “They told you that the process to obtain the green card was going to last a year and it arrives in four months.” In the images he is seen walking next to his partner towards the mailbox area, there he picks up a letter from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), he finally opens it and is excited to find your green card.

The video of only 14 seconds was accompanied with a message at the bottom that says: “The long-awaited day has arrived, I love you husband,” in addition to various hashtags in which it refers to the green card and the marriage to obtain the green card. His situation caught the attention of users on the social network, which is why he has more than 600 comments, most of them asking him What were the steps you followed to obtain the document in such a short time.

The content creator's response is very simple, he just hired a lawyer and even shared his contact with the intention that it can help others in the same process.

Some other clarifications are also made in the comments, for example, that she is married to a North American citizen and that The entire procedure was carried out while inside the United States; That is, he did not apply for a green card to be able to enter the territory, but rather he already lived in the North American country.

Questions in the green card interview

In subsequent videos, the TikToker shared What was your interview process like to be granted permanent residency? The first thing she said is that although she knew that she had the option of holding the meeting in English or Spanish, in her case they did not give her the possibility, so the entire interview was in English.

The first question they asked them was if they knew why they were there, then they asked both of them for two IDs and confirmed their dates of birth.. Subsequently, they began to ask them all the questions that included names of their relatives, when they started their relationship, what was their first date like, what was their wedding like, what type of wedding was it, if it was church or civil, who was at the wedding. wedding, how much it cost, how long they have been married, who pays the house bills, among others.

They also requested proof of their cohabitation, for example, joint bank accounts, photos, and the lease agreement for the place where they live.

The tiktoker shared that the process is a challenge due to the seriousness with which the immigration officer is addressed and that on several occasions she asked him to clarify what he meant by certain words in order to respond correctly. Finally They reminded them of the consequences of lying in the interview and committing some type of fraud in the country.

At that time they were not confirmed whether or not the permanent residence had been approved, but the next day they were able to verify that it was authorized. @viviendocond1 said that the intention of her video was to be able to facilitate the process for other people, because when she started it she would have liked someone in Spanish to give her some tips and tell her exactly what questions she had had to answer during the interview.