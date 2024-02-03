“The Americans are inflicting more suffering on the Ukrainians, and the Americans are causing more Ukrainians to die.” This is what the Kremlin spokesman said Dmitry Peskov accusing Washington, after Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland's visit to Kiev, of pressuring Ukraine to continue the war.

Speaking to Russian state television correspondent Pavel Zarubin, who published the video on his Telegram channel today, the Kremlin spokesman once again accused the United States of being directly involved in the conflict and becoming increasingly so. While this won't change the tide of the war, he's done.

Moscow condemns raids in Iraq and Syria

Moscow also condemned the raids in Iraq and Syria. “We strongly condemn the new blatant act of American-British aggression against sovereign states, we call for urgent consideration of the situation through the UN Security Council,” said the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharovaregarding the raids conducted by Washington in Iraq and Syria in response to the attack on the US base in Jordan, in which three American soldiers were killed.

“It is obvious that the airstrikes are specifically designed to further inflame the conflict,” he added, stating that by attacking “targets of alleged pro-Iranian groups in Iraq and Syria, the United States is deliberately trying to plunge larger countries into the conflict of the region”.