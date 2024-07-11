Juarez City.- A woman was arrested for chaining her two daughters in the yard of her house, municipal police reported.

Neighbors said they heard the girls crying and asking for help, and when they looked out they were in the yard tied to a chain and secured with a padlock.

They immediately made the report and municipal agents arrived at the scene located on Mariano Escobedo and Ignacio Aldama streets in the Vicente Guerrero neighborhood.

Officers cut the padlock to free and secure the 7- and 9-year-old girls.

The mother was arrested while the minors were taken to the corporation’s Social Work department.