Colombia won 0-1 against Uruguay and qualified for the final of the 2024 United States Copa America, which will be played next Sunday in Miami against Argentina.

According to the criteria of

The only goal of the game was scored by Jefferson Lerma, who unbalanced the score with a header, regardless of the loss of Daniel Munoz, who saw the red card.

Crying

The Colombians withstood the Uruguayan onslaught in the second half, as their rivals realized that with one more man they had to corner Néstor Lorenzo’s team.

James Rodriguez He was once again a key player, but had to come off in the second half after being shown a yellow card, all in order to save him for the final.

The man from Cúcuta cried once the game was over, he couldn’t contain his emotion and burst into tears.

And when he got to the TV interview the same thing happened and James couldn’t hold back his tears.

“It was a very tough game and we were playing against a very tough opponent,” James said, his voice breaking.

He added: “For me, it’s been almost 13 years here wanting this. We are happy and we deservedly reached the final.”