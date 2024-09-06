SharkNinja has unveiled a new range of products for Europe at IFA 2024 in Berlin. Following a solid revenue performance in the region over the past year, SharkNinja has announced plans to launch over 20 new products under the Shark and Ninja brands. The US company’s latest innovations include the Ninja Luxe Café, a coffee machine for espresso, drip coffee and rapid cold brew (available in select models only); the Shark PowerDetect Robot, a robot that optimizes cleaning by sensing and reacting to its surroundings; the Shark Steam Pickup, a new steam mop that also picks up debris; and the Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 PossibleCooker, a versatile multicooker that can simmer, steam, sauté/sauté, cook rice and more.

“It is a privilege to be here at IFA Berlin and be part of the centenary celebrations. At SharkNinja, we are dedicated to improving the lives of people in every home around the world. To continue our rapid expansion into new countries and categories in EMEA, today we unveiled several exciting and innovative new products,” said Tom Brown, President of SharkNinja EMEA. “Our latest innovations, such as our all-in-one coffee maker, the new Power Detect vacuum cleaner line, including the new Robot Vacuum, and the new Slushi frozen treats maker, address everyday challenges with solutions that solve consumers’ problems. We are excited to offer these products, which uphold the Shark and Ninja reputation for performance, quality and value, to our growing EMEA customer base.”

SharkNinja has made a bold entry into the EMEA espresso machine market with the launch of its first Ninja coffee appliance, offering a barista-quality experience at home. The Ninja Luxe Café aims to guide the user through every step of this experience, from recommending the perfect grind size to precisely dosing the beans, to actively regulating temperature and pressure during the brewing process. To complete this experience, the new Ninja Sip Perfect Travel Mug chills hot drinks to a comfortable temperature in just a few minutes.





SharkNinja has announced the introduction of ReverseClean technology to its line of vacuum cleaners. Unlike many traditional vacuum cleaners that can miss debris on the way back, this technology ensures efficient cleaning. New vacuum cleaners using this technology include the Power Detect Upright, Power Detect Cordless Stick, Power Detect Cordless Auto Empty, and Power Detect Cordless. Additionally, the company is introducing a new range of PowerDetect robots. Using the ability to automatically detect dirt levels, hidden dirt, wet spots, edges, and floor types, the range makes deep cleaning your home hands-free and effective.





Following the new Ninja Double Stack Air Fryer, SharkNinja is expanding the lineup with the Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer with Smart Cook System, which includes a built-in digital probe to ensure optimal results every time. The company is also introducing the Ninja Double Stack 2-Drawer Air Fryer 7.6L, offering the cooking flexibility of the product in an even more compact design. In terms of kitchen tools, upcoming releases include the Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 PossibleCooker, designed to simplify meal prep and cleanup for large families.





SharkNinja also announced the new Ninja SLUSHi Frozen Drink Maker: The latest innovation from the creators of the viral Ninja CREAMi allows users to easily make slushies and granitas at home. Additionally, Ninja announced the launch of the new Ninja Blast Max Portable Power Pro. The new Ninja Blast Max offers three programs to choose from to create the perfect smoothie: blend, crush and smoothie. Because it crushes ice into snow, there is no need for liquids when blending. Product pricing and availability will vary by market and will be announced at a later date.