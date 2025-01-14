Pineapple on pizza, yes. Pineapple on pizza, no. Become one of the great current culinary debates, almost at the same level as whether potato torilla should have onion or not, this discussion is conditioning the menu of a British restaurant, which has decided to include the Hawaiian version of this dish at a price of more than 100 euros.

It is not, however, about valuing pizza with pineapple, but quite the opposite. The Lupa Pizza establishment in Norwich (England) has made this decision due to the aversion felt by its owners and the main cook towards the inclusion of this tropical fruit in the Italian dish.

«Yes, for 100 pounds (118 euros) you can have it. Also order the champagne! “Go ahead, monster!” they write on their Deliveroo profile, the food delivery platform where their services can be hired. Co-owner Francis Woolf spoke about it in an interview with the local newspaper ‘Norwich Evening News’: “I totally hate pineapple on pizza”.

And the head chef, Quin Jianoran, expressed himself along the same lines: «I love piña colada, but pineapple on a pizza? Never. I’d rather put a damn strawberry on it to that tropical threat. Despite their disdain, the team at Lupa Pizza, which opened in June, promises to satisfy all tastes.









This place offers customizable pizzas in which it is possible to choose the ingredients as you wish, as well as monthly exotic specialties. As a result of the controversy, Lupa has created an online survey to discover customer opinion.

While waiting for the result, the chef has even promised to add it as a monthly specialty, although he warns: «If the pineapple wins the vote, I will make it; but I won’t be happy with it and next time I could charge 200 pounds (236 euros)».