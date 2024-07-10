Miami.- Shakira will make history at the Copa América.

The Colombian star will sing during the break of the final of the continental tournament next Sunday in Miami, CONMEBOL announced on Tuesday.

Their performance at Hard Rock Stadium will mark the first time that the final of the continental tournament will feature a musical performance during halftime.

Shakira has performed at three World Cups (Germany 2006, South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014) and at the NFL Super Bowl in 2020, precisely in the stadium where the Copa América champion will be proclaimed.

“Shakira is an extraordinary South American star who has dazzled the entire world,” said CONMEBOL President Alejandro Domínguez in a press release. “Her songs are sung and danced to in every corner of the planet, making her art a global phenomenon that crosses borders and is enjoyed by millions of people.”

The official song of the Copa América is “Puntería,” a single from Shakira’s most recent album: “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.”