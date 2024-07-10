Millionaires tied at one goal River Plate of Argentina in a match that was played at the Monumental de Buenos Aires and with the debut of Falcao garcia in the blue awnings.

The big news was the return of the striker from Santa Marta to the field that saw him born into international football, as River Plate was his first team outside of Colombia.

Great figure

Falcao was on the pitch for 63 minutes and had some brilliant moments. In the first half he took a shot at the opponent’s goal, but the ball went over the crossbar.

“The long-awaited family reunion began in the run-up to the match, when the striker received a commemorative plaque along with a heartfelt tribute from the ‘millionaire’ fans, who chanted his name as in the past while Falcao smiled excitedly,” said the EFE agency:

He added: “After warmly greeting several club personalities, the ball started rolling as thousands of supporters of the Buenos Aires team sang songs in honour of the 38-year-old striker.”

The arrival of Falcao García to Millonarios is important and even more so for Colombian football, as he not only has his charisma in his favor, but also his ability to score goals in the opponent’s net.

The data

He is so famous and so loved, such an idol, that in Colombian families he has many namesakes, men who have the same name.

The Colombian National Registry revealed that there are 56 people in the country with the same name as the striker from Santa Marta: Radamel Falcao.