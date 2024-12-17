



He Seville He has a clear objective for his forward in the month of January: Juninho Vieira dos Santosa 28-year-old forward who plays in the Qarabag from Azerbaijan, is the footballer chosen by Victor Orta to give the attacking zone a turn in the next market. The operation is already underway, as the Cope Chainand in Nervión they are relatively optimistic with the signing of another ‘9’ for their attack. This attacking footballer would arrive, if everything goes as they intend in Nervión, to make up for the goodbye of Kelechi Iheanacho also in this market, although the Nigerian will not be easy to place after a few disastrous months in Nervión. Orta is convinced that with Juninho he will be able to take a step forward in terms of making the squad. The Brazilian, in any case, is a bit outside of that robotic portrait of a young player to be revalued, although coming from such an unknown league, a good year in Sevilla could relaunch him on the market.

The attacker has 10 goals in Qarabagmost of them in the qualifications to play European competitions. Last year was the year of its definitive explosion with 31 goals in all competitions. The forward signed for the Asian team in 2023 and his contract ends in 2026, so Sevilla will have to negotiate a transfer, with his club of origin not having much desire to part with an important player from their squad. The first step has been to convince Juninho himselfwho did not expect an opportunity of this magnitude at this point in his career. Víctor Orta wanted to look far from the main focuses of the market for the point of attack. He has gone to the other side of the world to try to find his goalscorer.

We must remember that the Sevillistas are still alive in another operation, such as signing the Augsburg winger Rubén Vargasalthough so far they have not been able to get the German club to give in to their demands. Here they can play with the remaining six months of their contract. Sevilla’s sports director is convinced that he will be able to remodel the attack of Garcia Pimienta with these two operations, in addition to the outputs necessary to generate the necessary salary limit. Risky bets from Sevilla, who are satisfied with what they have done in the summer in terms of lesser-known players and want to bet big in January: Juninho makes his way as a future Sevilla striker. Another opportunity to find the desired scorer after three failed attempts.