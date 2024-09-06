Healthcare, the operation on the wrong knee and the consequences: “They operated on the healthy one. I sued the clinic”

A 56 year old man from They were living (Pavia) had been complaining for some time about a severe pain in left knee but at the hospital they confused the legs and the right one ended up under the knifewhich instead was healthy. The serious medical error occurred – reports La Nazione – at the Beato Matteo institute in Vigevano, now Massimiliano Marino Bigface he decided to tell everything and do cause to the clinicalso asking for a compensation for what happened to him. “The thing that bothered me the most, however,” Granfazza says, “was the subsequent attitude. No one, neither the specialist nor the facility thought it necessary to apologize.: I have not received even one email”. The patient had undergone two other operations at the clinic. The doctors had recently diagnosed him with “left knee pain with suspected rerupture of the medial meniscus”.

The operation will take place in November 2023: “I wasn’t worried at all,” Granfazza told La Nazione, “even though in the operating room I was asked several times which knee was bad.” When he woke up, the worker saw that the healthy one had been touched. “I was offered to fix it with a second operation. But I obviously refused. Also because would have forced me into a wheelchair at least for a month. After a night in the clinic I signed the discharge and went home. The surgery, by the way, was very short: as soon as the team realized that the knee was intact, he interrupted the procedure“, he recalls. The medical examiner certified that the operation caused him two days of temporary disability at 100%, fifteen at 75%, another fifteen days at 50% and, finally, the last fifteen days at 25%”. Now the matter has moved to court, the patient wants to be compensated.